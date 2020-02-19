Okla. Tribes Say Two Others Don't Belong In Gaming Pact Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- A group of Native American tribes urged an Oklahoma federal judge on Tuesday to reject a bid by two other tribes to take part in litigation against Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, saying those two tribes don’t have the kind of conflict with the governor that would let them step into the suit over tribal-state gambling deals. The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma and the Kialegee Tribal Town each asked the court last week to allow them to intervene in a suit originally brought by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations seeking a ruling on when their gaming compacts expire,...

