Ex-Cognizant Execs Lose Bid To Ditch FCPA Charges

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday rejected bids to dismiss Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violation charges by two former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. executives accused of bribing Indian officials. Cognizant ex-president Gordon Coburn and former chief legal officer Steven Schwartz had each sought dismissal for two of the three FCPA violation claims against them, with Coburn stating that each of the three counts against him was based on three separate emails he'd sent to alleged co-conspirators despite each being part of the same alleged bribery. No court has ever defined the "unit of prosecution" in an FCPA case, Coburn argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS