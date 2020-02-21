Eye On ERISA: A Q&A With Proskauer's Myron Rumeld

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- Myron Rumeld, the co-chair of Proskauer Rose LLP's employee benefits and executive compensation group, shared his expectations for a U.S. Supreme Court term packed with Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases and his thoughts on the biggest unresolved questions in ERISA litigation in an exclusive interview with Law360. This interview has been edited for clarity and length. You represented Charles Schwab in the Dorman v. Schwab case, which held that ERISA fiduciary-breach claims can be sent to individual arbitration if the retirement plan's language requires this. Where does the law stand now on individual arbitration of ERISA suits? The Ninth Circuit ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS