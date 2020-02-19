GAO Says HHS Improperly Evaluated Costs For $73M Contract

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has found that a federal agency improperly awarded a $73 million contract for medical claim processing to a Maryland-based health care management company, saying the agency failed to appropriately evaluate proposed labor and execution costs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should have evaluated Livanta LLC’s proposed labor and project execution costs to ensure that they weren’t unrealistically low, the GAO said in a Nov. 18 decision released Tuesday that sided with a Pennsylvania-based competitor’s allegations that the contract was improperly awarded. While Livanta’s proposed labor costs are favorable for HHS, an online salary...

