FCC Should Create A TV Spectrum Market For The Future

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- While television manufacturers roll out NextGen TV sets, federal regulation of broadcasting has been thrown into retrograde. Last fall, a series of outdated regulations buried by the Federal Communications Commission — like its prohibition on ownership of same-market newspapers and TV stations — were revived by a federal appeals court, which ruled that the agency failed to follow proper administrative procedures. But while the FCC looks back once again at its old rules, it also now has the opportunity to develop new policies fit for the future. A bold start would be the establishment of a new market for broadcast spectrum — one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS