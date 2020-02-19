Anti-Corruption Groups Question Size Of SFO's Airbus DPA

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 4:56 PM GMT) -- Anti-corruption campaigners have questioned whether the €3.6 billion ($3.9 billion) penalty Airbus SE paid to three global enforcers after admitting to a string of bribery and corruption offenses properly reflected the profits the European aerospace giant made from its wrongdoing. In an open letter to SFO director Lisa Osofsky, anti-corruption groups Transparency International and Spotlight on Corruption said there is a “legitimate question” as to whether the penalty took account of “the full profit that Airbus made as a result of bribes and inducements paid.” Airbus in February paid one of the largest ever corporate fines for bribery as part of...

