Ill. Says Walgreens Bilked It Out Of $19M In Autorefills Fight

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The state of Illinois urged a federal court on Tuesday to preserve its False Claims Act allegations against Walgreens over prescription autorefills, saying its amended complaint adequately alleges a pharmacy owned by the retailer defrauded the state out of more than $19 million. Those amended claims plainly allege that pharmacy manager James G. Kulekowskis Jr. and supervisor and pharmacist Christopher Hayes at C&M Specialty Pharmacy in Glenview, Illinois — owned by Walgreen Co. — engaged in a scheme to bill the state for autorefilled prescriptions that went unclaimed by patients, the state said. As the corporate entity owning C&M, Walgreens can't escape...

