Another Importer Says Widened Security Tariffs Skipped Rules

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s decision to expand steel and aluminum tariffs for national security reasons is facing yet another lawsuit, with a Missouri-based importer alleging Tuesday that the government failed to investigate how its products actually pose a threat. The complaint in the U.S. Court of International Trade from Huttig Building Products Inc., which imports steel nails and staples, is one of a series of legal actions taken after the administration widened the national security duties to cover finished products such as nails, staples and electrical wiring. Huttig said that the U.S. Department of Commerce didn’t perform an investigation to determine if...

