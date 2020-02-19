Eckert Seamans Accused Of Dropping Client Like 'Hot Potato'

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- A gaming company is claiming in Pennsylvania federal court that law firm Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC breached its contract and fiduciary duty by dropping the business "like the proverbial 'hot potato'" in favor of a rival with deeper pockets. Pace-O-Matic Inc. said in a complaint Tuesday that Eckert Seamans engaged in a conflict of interest by working both for and against the company in different jurisdictions. The firm argued on behalf of Pace-O-Matic that its devices are games of skill but also represented Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in contending that the same devices constitute gambling, according to the...

