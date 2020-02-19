Capital One Tries To Nix Investor Suit In Data Breach MDL

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Capital One Financial Corp. has urged a Virginia federal judge to toss an investor’s proposed securities class action over last year's massive data breach that affected more than 100 million customers, arguing that the suit “seeks to manufacture claims” that ultimately fall flat. The Virginia-based financial services company said in its dismissal bid Tuesday that the alleged misstatements identified by the proposed class are either irrelevant to their arguments, factual and accurate, or inactionable statements of opinion. “The crux of Plaintiff’s claims is that certain statements touching on matters of data security or Capital One’s ‘digital transformation’ were misleading because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS