Hess, Schlumberger Urged To Settle After $218M Valve Trial

Law360, Houston (February 19, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Houston encouraged the two sides of a $218 million suit, in which Hess accuses Schlumberger of selling faulty safety valves used in deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico, to consider settling after they closed out arguments Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, who has been presiding over the bench trial since it began two weeks ago, made the comments after both parties had given closing arguments doubling down on their stances: Hess Corp. accusing Schlumberger Technology Corp. of selling bad valves, and Schlumberger accusing Hess of operator error. Judge Lake entered a briefing schedule on Wednesday that...

