Texas Doc Not Guilty Of $69M Medicare Fraud

Law360, Houston (February 19, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- A federal judge said Wednesday afternoon that although it was a “close case,” prosecutors ultimately hadn’t proven their allegations that a Houston-area doctor improperly billed the government $69 million in reimbursements for medically unnecessary lead poisoning treatments. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal, who presided over the bench trial, found Dr. Gary Spangler not guilty on 25 charges of health care fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The government had alleged the doctor was treating patients for lead poisoning even though they had low levels of the heavy metal in their systems. He was indicted in March 2018. “I do find...

