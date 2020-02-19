Remington Seeks Sandy Hook Shooter's Mental Health Docs

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- Remington on Tuesday asked a Connecticut state judge to compel the release of the Sandy Hook shooter's medical and psychiatric records, saying his mental state at the time of the 2012 attack is a key issue in the suit brought by victims' families. Remington Arms Co. LLC said that at issue in the case is whether Adam Lanza was exposed to and motivated by advertising for the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle used in the Newtown shooting. However, the gunmaker says it believes that Lanza was fascinated by mass murder and suicide and that even if he saw Remington's ads, they played no...

