Sprint Says Ex-Execs Went To Charter With Trade Secrets

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- Sprint says in a new lawsuit that two of its former executives took trade secrets with them to their new jobs at a Charter Communications unit where they helped develop its knock-off internet phone technology. The telecom giant’s accusations against Charter Communications Inc. and two of its high level employees were leveled in a complaint filed in Kansas state court Tuesday. Sprint Communications LLP directly connected the work of Craig Cowden and Paul Woelk — currently vice presidents at Charter and Bright House Networks, respectively — to Sprint’s $140 million infringement win against Time Warner Cable in 2017. Now, Sprint says...

