Haynes and Boone Nabs V&E Finance Duo In Dallas

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has added two former Vinson & Elkins LLP attorneys with decades of experience advising lenders and handling complex financial transactions as partners in its Dallas office. Jim Markus and Tim Johnston joined Haynes and Boone's finance practice group in mid-February. One of the pair’s most notable clients is Bank of America Business Capital, the asset-backed lending unit of the bank. Markus said he has been advising the unit for over 20 years, dating back to when the group was known as Fleet Capital Corporation. Since Bank of America is already a major client of Haynes and Boone, the new partners...

