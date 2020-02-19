NJ Gov. Sets Sights On Workplace Bias, Sex Harassment

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled a sweeping legislative proposal that beefs up legal protections for workers in the Garden State who have faced discrimination or sexual harassment and makes it easier for them to pursue claims. The bill Murphy made public Tuesday updates New Jersey’s existing anti-discrimination laws in ways that give victims of workplace bias or sexual harassment a better chance to have their legal claims hold up in court and push employers to take various proactive measures to curtail misbehavior before it occurs. “The message from survivors and advocates alike has been clear: It’s time for New...

