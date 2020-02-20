US Attys Ask NY To Nix 'Green Light' Law In Sanctuary Feud

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- Two of New York's top federal prosecutors didn't mince words Thursday as they called for the state to nix a recent law that allows unauthorized immigrants to get driver's licenses and blocks immigration agencies from accessing those records. Speaking to reporters at an Albany news conference, U.S. attorneys for New York's Northern and Western districts rebuked the recently enacted legislation, known as the Green Light Law, and called on New York to open access to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles records to federal immigration agencies. "Precluding access to information regarding vehicles and drivers endangers our national security, impedes legitimate trade...

