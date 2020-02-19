Prosecutor, PSU Atty To Be Disciplined Over Sandusky Probe

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 12:14 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that both a lead prosecutor on the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case and the former general counsel for Penn State University should face discipline for purported attorney-client privilege violations during the investigation. Frank Fina, shown here in November 2019, saw his law license suspended for one year and one day on Wednesday over the purported violations. (AP) The high court agreed that Frank Fina’s failure to get requisite approval from a judge before questioning then-Penn State general counsel Cynthia Baldwin before a grand jury about her communications with three top school administrators warranted a...

