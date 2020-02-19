Nissan's Fugitive Ex-Chief Wants US Pay Scandal Suit Tossed

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The embattled former chief of Nissan argued Tuesday that U.S. courts lack jurisdiction to hear a Michigan pension fund’s securities fraud suit that claims his alleged financial misconduct in Japan blew back on investors — and his fugitive status doesn't change that. Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan for Lebanon in late December while awaiting trial on charges that he underreported his income and misused company funds, pressed his bid to dismiss a proposed class action in Tennessee federal court from the Jackson County Employees' Retirement System for lack of personal jurisdiction. In a court filing Tuesday, Ghosn ripped the pension fund's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS