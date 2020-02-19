US Rips Into European Trade Barriers At WTO

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- Tensions between the U.S. and the European Union bubbled over at the World Trade Organization on Tuesday as the Trump administration called out Brussels for a litany of trade irritants that have come to dominate a fractious commercial relationship. Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea excoriated the EU for its restrictions on U.S. agricultural goods, technical barriers to trade, fisheries policies and digital taxation plans, and openly expressed frustration about Brussels' lack of engagement on those issues within the WTO. "We ask for continued leadership, not just in areas where it is easy or convenient, but also in areas where hard...

