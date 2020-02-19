Uber Aims To Dump Defunct Rival's Amended Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Uber told a California federal court Tuesday that a revamped suit from a defunct ride-hailing startup alleging Uber drove it out of business with predatory pricing and other underhanded tactics still cannot establish that the shuttered company's downfall stemmed from Uber's purported monopoly. Uber Technologies Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a second amended suit from SC Innovations Inc., the successor to startup Sidecar Technologies Inc., saying its threadbare theories still don't back up its Sherman Act claims, ensuring that the suit is doomed just like the first amended complaint, which was tossed with leave to amend last month. "Despite alleging...

