After Net Neutrality Remand, FCC Seeks Input On Deregulation

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is inviting the public to weigh in on several aspects of its net neutrality deregulation, which the D.C. Circuit asked it to revisit, probing whether and how its late-2017 policy changes affect public safety organizations, low-income consumers and internet infrastructure. In a public notice released Wednesday, the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau asked for comment on the three gray areas the D.C. Circuit pointed out when it mostly upheld the rollback of Obama-era net neutrality rules mandating internet service providers must treat all web traffic equally. The comment period comes after the D.C. Circuit in early February shot...

