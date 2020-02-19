2nd Circ. Reinstates Marsh's Win In Asbestos Claim Battle

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Insurance broker Marsh USA Inc. doesn't have to face a state court action accusing it of helping conceal the risks of asbestos inhalation, after the Second Circuit on Wednesday reinstated a bankruptcy court's finding that such claims are categorically barred by an order entered back in the 1980s. A three-judge panel of the appeals court said a New York bankruptcy court got it right when it ruled in January 2018 that the estate of Salvador Parra Jr. cannot pursue Mississippi state court claims against Marsh, which had been a broker for the onetime asbestos giant Johns-Manville. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff...

