Home Depot, INTA Ask High Court To Side With Booking.com

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- A slew of outside groups are throwing their support behind Booking.com in its U.S. Supreme Court battle over trademarks, including The Home Depot, the International Trademark Association and other website owners with generic dot-com addresses. Ahead of a Wednesday deadline, 11 amicus briefs were filed in favor of Booking.com and against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which has refused for years to register the travel site’s name as a trademark on the grounds that it’s merely a generic term. Now before the justices, the USPTO says it can never register those such trademarks — a generic word plus a simple...

