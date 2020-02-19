Best Buy Settles Proposed Class Action Over COBRA Notices

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- Best Buy has settled a proposed class action in Florida federal court claiming the retailer sent former workers "confusing and incomplete" COBRA notices instead of using a model form created by the U.S. Department of Labor in an apparent attempt to save money. U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. dismissed the suit on Wednesday, following the parties' notice that they had reached a settlement. Court papers didn't provide any details about the agreement between Best Buy Co. Inc. and former employee Daniel Pruitt. Pruitt sued Best Buy on Jan. 15, accusing the company of violating federal benefits law. He contended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS