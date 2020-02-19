Telegram's $1.7B Grams Offering Remains On Pause

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 11:06 PM EST) -- The cryptocurrency world will have to wait for an adjudication as to whether Telegram's digital assets, Grams, are securities after a New York federal judge extended an existing stipulated injunction against Telegram at the conclusion of a Wednesday hearing and declined to rule on the merits of the case. A recurring theme at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York courthouse was a focus on the economic realities of Telegram's $1.7 billion sale of Gram tokens, with Judge P. Kevin Castel prodding attorneys for the messaging service and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the specifics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS