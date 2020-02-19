RJ Reynolds Hit With $12.5M Verdict In Widow's Engle Trial

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- A Florida jury on Wednesday held that R.J. Reynolds hid the truth about the health impacts of cigarettes, leading to a longtime smoker’s death from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and awarded $12.5 million to the smoker’s widow in the latest trial stemming from the landmark Engle class action. After deliberating for over half a day following an eight-day trial, the Fort Lauderdale jury returned a favorable verdict for Diane Snyder, finding that her late husband, James McHugh, had been addicted to cigarettes and that this addiction was a legal cause of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, that killed him....

