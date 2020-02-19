3 Takeaways From $50B Yukos Oil Decision

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Dutch appeals court has revived $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders who accused Russia of dismantling the company to crush a political rival of President Vladimir Putin, reigniting interest in a case that has captivated observers for more than a decade. The Hague Court of Appeal on Tuesday reversed a lower court opinion concluding that the Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal that issued the award had lacked jurisdiction. The Court of Appeal also rejected many of Russia's arguments relating to the arbitration itself, including allegations that the tribunal ignored acts of corruption that tainted...

