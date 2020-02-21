TikTok Investigation Should Prompt More Data Transparency

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Late last year, the U.S. launched a national security review into China-based ByteDance Technology Co. Ltd.'s acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly.[1] ByteDance purchased the popular lip-syncing app for $1 billion last year and merged it with China's own version, TikTok. The app allows users to curate short 15-second video clips, typically set to music in the background. Ever since, TikTok has turned into a social phenomenon, with an estimated download of over 1.5 billion globally. However, the app's spike in popularity has, in turn, raised wider concerns about how the company has been moderating the personal data of its users....

