Lehman Trustee Asks Judge To Toss 3rd Try At Deferred Pay

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 trustee for Lehman Brothers Inc. asked a New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday to toss the third attempt by a group of former executives to claim $300 million in deferred pay, saying they are wrong on the law and too late with their arguments. At a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman, counsel for the trustee argued that the $300 million is property of the bankruptcy estate, contrary to the ex-employees’ latest filings, and that the former executives can’t now claim it isn’t after a decade of arguing the opposite. Since 2009 — a year after Lehman Brothers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS