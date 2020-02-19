Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lehman Trustee Asks Judge To Toss 3rd Try At Deferred Pay

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 trustee for Lehman Brothers Inc. asked a New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday to toss the third attempt by a group of former executives to claim $300 million in deferred pay, saying they are wrong on the law and too late with their arguments.

At a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman, counsel for the trustee argued that the $300 million is property of the bankruptcy estate, contrary to the ex-employees’ latest filings, and that the former executives can’t now claim it isn’t after a decade of arguing the opposite.

Since 2009 — a year after Lehman Brothers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!