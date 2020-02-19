KU Must Hand Over Hoops Scandal Info In Coach's Firing Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- The University of Kansas athletics department must hand over information on why it did not terminate head basketball coach Bill Self and others after the basketball program was implicated in the federal college hoops corruption probe to a former football coach who says the school is holding back his $3 million severance over a less serious NCAA investigation. Former Kansas Jayhawks football coach David Beaty, who was let go in 2018 after going 6-42, is suing Kansas Athletics, alleging that the school changed its reasoning for firing him after-the-fact so it would not have to pay his severance after discovering the...

