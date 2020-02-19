Calif. Man To Plead Guilty In $147M Gem-Backed Crypto Scam

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- A California man will plead guilty in a scam that conned 70,000 people into buying $147 million worth of a sham digital currency that he falsely claimed was backed by amber and gems, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Steve Chen has admitted that starting in July 2013, he falsely promoted his company, U.S. Fine Investment Arts Inc., as a multilevel marketing business that owned amber mines in the U.S., Dominican Republic, Argentina and Mexico, soliciting investments ranging from $1,000 to $30,000, according to the plea agreement filed in California federal court Tuesday. He is scheduled to make his first court...

