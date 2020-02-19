1st Circ. Revives Worker's FCA Claims Against PharMerica

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- The First Circuit revived a 13-year-old False Claims Act suit against nursing home pharmacy chain PharMerica Corp., ruling Wednesday that, contrary to the lower court's finding, the Organon USA Inc. worker had direct knowledge of the alleged kickback scheme. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Kermit V. Lipez, the panel found that relator James Banigan was not in fact barred from the case by the public disclosure tenet of the FCA, because he had direct knowledge of the Medicaid scheme he claimed his pharmaceutical company employer enjoyed with PharMerica and Omnicare Inc., another long-term care pharmacy provider....

