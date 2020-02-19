DC Circ. Dubious About EPA's Science Adviser Policy

Law360, Washington (February 19, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared divided Wednesday over whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is erroneously barring members of its scientific advisory committees from receiving agency grants while serving in the role, with two judges suggesting the policy conflicts with federal ethics regulations. During nearly an hour of lively oral arguments, a government attorney pressed the three-judge panel to affirm a lower court’s dismissal of a challenge to its policy, insisting that the EPA has full discretion to decide who can serve on its federal advisory committees that independently provide expert advice on technical and scientific matters such as air quality....

