Soma, Timbercreek Drop $130M On California Office Campus

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Soma Capital Partners said Wednesday it purchased a five-building campus in Milpitas, California, for $130 million alongside its investment partner Timbercreek Asset Management. The property, known as Murphy Crossing, was formerly a global headquarters for voicemail company Octel Communication Corp. and is now home to a range of technology and health care companies, the announcement said. The property features steel-frame construction, floor-to-ceiling glass lines and numerous amenities, including a cafeteria and outdoor basketball courts, the statement said. The buyer is a joint venture between Soma, a privately owned real estate investment firm based in San Francisco, and Toronto-based institutional investor Timbercreek...

