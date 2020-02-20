Leak Triggers Call For Sanctions In Priest's Short-Selling Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals joined the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's call Wednesday to sanction a Greek Orthodox priest facing a short-selling suit for trying to “poison the well” with selective leaks to a Barron’s reporter of confidential documents. Lawyers for the SEC asked the court last week to make the Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson answer for his alleged sharing of deposition documents with a financial reporter and explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt and sanctioned by the court. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., the target of Lemelson’s short-selling in the case, joined the SEC’s call for an explanation of his relationship to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS