Trump Says Enviros Can't Bring Suit Over Monument Cuts

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump and the federal government hit tribal and environmental groups with a cross motion for summary judgment Wednesday in suits claiming that Trump didn't have the constitutional authority to downsize two Utah national monuments. Trump lawfully shrank the boundaries of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments under the Antiquities Act, the federal government told a D.C. federal court, answering what it called the fundamental question at issue in the dispute. "The president possesses broad power under the Antiquities Act to modify reservations of land for national monuments and, in particular, to ensure compliance with the statutory directive to confine...

