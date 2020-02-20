Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apotex Suit Against Pfizer Unit Teed Up For State Court

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- Apotex Corp. will get another chance to show that Hospira Inc. reneged on the pair’s exclusive drug supply agreement and instead formed a monopoly, as the New York federal judge who recently axed the bulk of Apotex’s allegations decided a state court should hear the remaining claims.

Hospira, a Pfizer subsidiary, had pressed U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman to handle the allegations himself, but the judge closed the case Wednesday, finding that his court lacked jurisdiction to rule on the leftover state-law claims in the case.

Apotex’s contract claims and punitive damages claims “implicate potentially unsettled areas of New York law,” the judge said, and “should...

