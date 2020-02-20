Brexit Spurs On EU Capital Markets Union Plans

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 5:46 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said the departure of the U.K. and London's financial hub from the bloc creates an “unprecedented sense of urgency” in further integrating capital markets among the remaining member states. An interim report by the commission released Thursday outlined what experts believe are the factors hindering the creation of what the authority describes as a capital markets union. The project, launched in 2015, aims to improve cross-border nonbank lending for small businesses. It was originally expected to be completed in October last year, but the commission said “deep-rooted, structural and long-term obstacles” still remain, particularly over regulatory consensus....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS