Olympic Committee Urges Court To Nix Coverage Dispute

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 1:49 PM EST) -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is urging a Colorado federal court to toss a suit filed by Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. over the coverage of lawsuits alleging the organization covered up sexual abuse, saying the court has no jurisdiction over a federally chartered organization like the USOPC.

In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the USOPC, formerly known as the United States Olympic Committee, or USOC, told the court that Philadelphia’s arguments that the organization is a “citizen” of Colorado are off the mark and that federally chartered organizations are only under such jurisdiction if a federal statute explicitly states so. Otherwise,...

