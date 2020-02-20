OneTrust Raises $210M For Data Privacy Compliance Platform

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- Privacy technology startup OneTrust said Thursday it raised $210 million in financing at a $2.7 billion valuation as it looks to expand its platform for helping companies comply with data privacy laws. The latest injection brings OneTrust's total investment to $410 million, the announcement said. The startup markets a privacy management platform meant to help companies handle the proliferation of data privacy laws such as Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act and Brazil's data protection law. OneTrust offers consent and preference management tools, risk management software, privacy management software, and ethics and compliance software, according to its...

