Swiss Prosecutors File Charges In FIFA World Cup Bribe Case

Law360, London (February 20, 2020, 6:02 PM GMT) -- Swiss prosecutors said Thursday they have brought criminal charges against the president of French soccer club Paris St-Germain and a former FIFA official following an investigation into the sale of media rights for various international tournaments. The Swiss Attorney General's Office has charged Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who also runs Qatar broadcaster BeIN, with inciting former FIFA Secretary General Jérôme Valcke to break the law and charged Valcke with accepting bribes and criminal mismanagement. A third unnamed businessman has also been charged with incitement to commit criminal mismanagement and bribery in connection with the latest scandal at FIFA, the Fédération Internationale de Football...

