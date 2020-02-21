Enviros Ask NC To Nix $7B Pipeline Before High Court Review

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- Scores of environmental and justice groups have urged North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to stop the $7 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline, saying just days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears a related case that the project threatens low-income groups as well as the climate. The coalition of about 65 groups including Greenpeace, the Center for International Environmental Law and the North Carolina Council of Churches told the Democratic governor in a letter Thursday that Native Americans and African Americans would suffer irreparable harm if the high court finds that the pipeline should be given a right-of-way to cross the Appalachian Trail....

