Ex-NJ Pol Gets 2nd Shot At Pension After Corruption Plea

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday revived a former politician's push to collect a pension, ruling that a corruption charge stemming from his position as Jersey City council president doesn’t necessarily bar him from collecting benefits earned through other public jobs. The three-judge panel in its opinion overturned the Board of Trustees of the Public Employees' Retirement System’s determination that a New Jersey statute required Mariano Vega to give up all of his benefits following his 2011 conviction. Vega had been enrolled in the Public Employees' Retirement System, or PERS, through his employment with Hudson County, which began in 1988,...

