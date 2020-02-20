NLRB Judge Says Burger Flipper Not Fired Due To Trans Bias

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has rejected allegations that an Oregon burger restaurant fired a worker because of protected group activity including complaints about alleged transgender bias, saying the evidence shows the worker was terminated for poor job performance and sanitary habits. Worker Zaria Lazuli filed a complaint in July against Little Big Burger claiming she was terminated from one of its locations in Portland in March in part because she and her coworkers complained to a manager about his alleged bias against her being transgender. But Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey D. Wedekind ruled on Wednesday that the evidence showed...

