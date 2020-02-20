RI Top Court Says 38 Studios Grand Jury Docs To Stay Sealed

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- Rhode Island's Supreme Court has finally slammed the door on Gov. Gina Raimondo's yearslong quest to obtain documents from the grand jury that failed to indict 38 Studios, the video game company founded by Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling that borrowed $75 million from the Ocean State and then promptly filed for bankruptcy. In a detailed, 33-page opinion that traces the origins of grand jury secrecy back into the mists of English common law, the five justices of Rhode Island's highest court said Raimondo had failed to convince them to grant her an exception in this case. That decision rested...

