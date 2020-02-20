Data Co. Calls DOL Opinion On Health Plan 'Unlawful'

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor was wrong to say that ERISA doesn't cover a health plan a data company offered to "partners" who were paid for sharing their personal information, the company told a Texas federal judge, warning that the agency's finding spells doom for a plan that covers more than 50,000 people. Data Marketing Partnership LP — which gathers data generated by its so-called partners and sells it off to third parties — and LP Management Services LLC — which oversees DMP's day-to-day business — moved for summary judgment on Wednesday in a suit challenging a DOL advisory opinion. In...

