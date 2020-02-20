KAIST Agrees To $203M Award In Samsung Patent Fight

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- Samsung may be on the hook for $203 million in damages after the intellectual property arm of a South Korean research university told a Texas federal judge that it will take a lower figure rather than go through a new trial in its patent lawsuit against Samsung. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap ruled on Feb. 14 that either KAIST IP US LLC’s $400 million jury win against Samsung should be slashed or a new trial on damages should be held next month. Although Samsung willfully infringed KAIST IP’s patent for semiconductor technology, the jury’s award for damages should have only been doubled,...

