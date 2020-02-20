Great Lakes Looks To End $90M Student Borrower Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- Federal loan servicer Great Lakes is pushing to shut down a $90 million class action accusing it of taking advantage of struggling student loan borrowers, telling a Wisconsin federal judge that the lead plaintiff’s “defective” theories have “morphed several times over” but still fail. Great Lakes Educational Loan Services Inc. renewed its bid for summary judgment Tuesday, arguing that lead plaintiff Meredith Dawson lacks the necessary evidence to support her “extravagant” claims and that her legal theories have shifted throughout the litigation. “Despite years of discovery, defendants’ production of tens of thousands of documents, and numerous depositions of defendants, GLELSI and...

