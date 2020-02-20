Peloton Says Flywheel Users Can Trade In After Patent Deal

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- Studio cycling company Peloton is letting Flywheel customers trade in their bikes for a free Peloton bike when the rival shuts down its at-home virtual classes next month as part of their deal to drop a patent dispute, a Peloton spokesperson confirmed to Law360 Thursday. Flywheel’s decision to end the at-home services comes after its settlement earlier this month with Peloton over allegations that it made bikes that infringed Peloton’s patented technology that recreates the experience of an in-studio cycling class at home. The Peloton spokesperson said that Flywheel customers can now exchange their bikes that use the soon-to-shutter service for...

